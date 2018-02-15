‘In God We Trust’ bill wins introduction in Wyoming House

A bill that would call for the phrase `’In God We Trust” to be displayed in Wyoming public school classrooms and state government buildings has won introduction in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

KGAB-AM reports the bill, which would apply to the Wyoming State Capitol Building, any other buildings occupied by a state governmental agency, and classrooms across the state, says the motto “shall be displayed prominently” along with the U.S. and Wyoming flags.

The bill must pass a committee vote and three readings in the house before going through the same procedure in the Senate.

If the bill survives that process it then would be sent to Gov. Matt Mead, who would have the option of vetoing the bill.

The bill’s primary sponsor is Republican State Rep. Cheri Steinmetz.