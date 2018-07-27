Inaugural Disc Golf tournament at Oregon Trail Park scheduled Sunday

35 people have registered to take part in the inaugural Disc Golf tournament at Oregon Trail Park this coming Sunday afternoon.

John Hernandez with the Oregon Trail Disc Golf Club says he is excited about the local response to the friendly, shorter 18 hole par two tournament and to disc golf in general.

Hernandez said they had 31 players participate at one time or another in their Thursday night league that rotates between the courses at Riverside Park in Scottsbluff and the one at Oregon Trail Park. Hernandez says Kimball has a 9 hole course course at Gotte Park, Alliance is fundraising to expand their 9 hole course to 18 holes and there is a course in Chadron.

There will be four divisions for the tournament…. Advanced, Intermediate and Recreation and a separate women’s division for the eight participants who have registered.

Hernandez says the tournament, sponsored by Prodigy Discs, will start around 4 p.m. and take about three hours to complete, with prizes awarded at the end, although participants will receive some gifts just for participating Registration is basically closed for this tournament, but to find out more about participating in future events or in the Club’s league night on Thursday at 5:30, go to the Oregon Trail Disc Golf Club facebook page.