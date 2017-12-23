Increase in contagious illnesses limits social visits to BBGH

Box Butte General Hospital Infection Control Nurse Mary Mockerman is asking the public to please refrain from visiting the hospital for social reasons if they are sick, especially if they have come down with one of the more common illnesses, such as the flu.

Mockerman said if someone is sick and wants to visit a patient; the hospital is asking them to not visit because it risks the spread of contagious illnesses and puts patients at risk of contracting an infectious illness. “We don’t want people from the community who are sick with flu, bronchitis, diarrhea, sinusitis, or other infection to come to the hospital for social reasons, including visiting patients,” she said.

Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to visit in the hospital until further notice because of the increasing incidence of influenza across the state, regionally, and locally.

Mockerman stressed the request is made for social visits, and not if someone has an actual hospital necessity.

The flu season is now in full swing, which runs from the end of October to the beginning of April. “It is not too late to get a flu shot,” Mockerman concluded. “To do so, contact your primary care clinic or medical provider.”