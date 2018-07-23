Increase in pedestrian deaths in Nebraska

Nebraska’s highway safety administrator says it’s tough to

explain why more pedestrians have been killed this year on the state’s roads compared to last year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that figures from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office show that 13 pedestrians have been killed on Nebraska roads so far this year. At this time last year, the state had eight pedestrian fatalities.

Highway safety administrator Fred Zwonechek says he hopes the increase in pedestrian deaths is “just an anomaly.”Zwonechek says people who are walking should cross roads at crosswalks, wear

bright colors, follow traffic signals and ensure they’re visible to drivers.

He says drivers also need to commit their full attention to driving and be aware of their surroundings.