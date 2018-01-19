Indoor arena for Buckboard Riding Academy becoming more than a dream

The dream of an indoor arena for the Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy is beginning to come to fruition.

Founder Kathy Gatch says a rural Gering couple, Kenneth and Gladys Helzer, have donated land at 14th and Floral just south of Gering for the facility. Gatch says the plan is to place a 66′ X 120′ building on the 1.4 acres so the developmentally disabled children who get the benefits of riding horses in the summer and fall can conduct the activity year round no matter what the weather .

Gatch explained, “The children can benefit more if they had two rides a week instead of one, and by having an indoor arena we could do that. Plus we could ride all year and not see so much “slide-back ” in the spring, and be able to maintain and to develop their needs.”

Gatch says she and the Academy’s supporters have been waiting 20 years for this, and just need to raise another $50,000 to complete the funding for the arena.

Gatch received a positive recommendation from the Gering Planning Commission earlier this week for a conditional use permit needed to build on the donated land, which is zoned agricultural.

Gatch is hoping to be using the new arena by late this year.