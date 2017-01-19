Info on BNSF South Dakota deaths still sketchy

Although nearly 48 hours later we’re still waiting for official word on how two Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad workers came to be hit by a train and killed just north of Edgemont a little before 11:00 Tuesday morning, an industry news service has posted some basic information.

Steve Glischinski of Train magazine’s Train News Wire says on its website trn.trains.com that the two men were maintenance-of-way employees who were cleaning a switch on BNSF’s Powder River Subdivision.

Since authorities have not released the name, Train News Wire is withholding them at this time, but says one was a 35-year old gang foreman with 10 years service and the other a 58-year old motor vehicle operator of 39 year’s service.

The BNSF has said only that the incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday morning just north of where the tracks go under Highway 18 just northeast of the Edgemont city limits. The railroad operates a yard and crew change point on the east side of Edgemont.

The National Transportation Safety Board began its investigation Tuesday evening, but has not officially released any information.

The Office of Safety Analysis says the deaths are the first railroad-related fatalities in South Dakota since 2014 and the first in Fall River County since 2006.