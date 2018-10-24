Infrastructure improvements the theme of State of the Valley luncheon

Having the infrastructure to serve their local communities was the emphasis of local community leaders during the annual State of the Valley luncheon Wednesday sponsored by the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

Scotts Bluff County Commission Vice-Chair Ken Meyer said the $300,000 spent to repair county roads and bridges after a major storm this summer that shows public officials and employees do care.

In Gering, Mayor Tony Kaufman emphasized the $1.8 million update of the city’s electrical substations, with another $600,000 in updates planned for this year. Kaufman also said that rural America is now on its own to make necessary improvements to aging infrastructure due to reductions in matching funds from state and federal governments. Kaufman said the lack of financial help means things aren’t getting things done as fast as are necessary.

Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger highlighted the West 42nd Street construction while Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt pointed to Carpenter Center improvements and the city’s new water project.