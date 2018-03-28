Infrastructure nearing completion for Kosman residential development

A new subdivision being developed by Kosman family corporations just off of West 42nd Street will be offering 41 large lots for residents to build their dream homes.

Hunter Kosman says the lots are a half acre to nearly three quarters of an acre, larger than most in the city, and have generated a good deal of early interest even though they aren’t actively selling them for another month or so. Kosman says those interested can certainly talk to them and get more information.

Kosman says all the sewer, water and storm water is in place with curb and gutter and streets to planned to be completed by June or July .

Kosman says construction on the first homes could definitely begin later this summer or fall.