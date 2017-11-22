Injured Bluffs woman dies at Omaha hospital

A Scottsbluff woman injured in an accident west of Mitchell Monday has died at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Manuel Jimenez toldÂ KNEB News says he was notified earlier today (Wednesday) that 41 year old Cherie Knaub passed away from injuries suffered in the accident. Jimenez says family members were with KnaubÂ when she died.

The Patrol indicated MondayÂ that Knaub’s eastbound vehicle ran into the back of a fuel truck stopped at railroad tracks on Highway 26 just west of Mitchell shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Cherie Knaub was flown by Air Link to Regional West with serious injuries from the accident, and was then transferred Monday afternoon to the Omaha facility.