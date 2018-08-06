class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327475 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Both drivers in good condition at Regional West after Highway 26 and Avenue B accident

BY Kevin Mooney | August 6, 2018
Home News Regional News
Both drivers in good condition at Regional West after Highway 26 and Avenue B accident
Murphy/KNEB/RRN

Both drivers transported to Regional West Medical Center after a two vehicle accident Monday noon at Highway 26 and Avenue B are listed good condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Scottsbluff Police say a 2001 Ford Econoline Van driven by 17 year old Abigail Kicken of Minatare was west bound on Hwy 26 turning south (left) onto Ave B. A White 2008 Volvo semi-truck driven by Clarence Quinn of Belleville, Illinois loaded with sugar was east bound on Hwy 26. The van failed to yield the right of way to the semi-truck and Kicken was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way. .

Both drivers were transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance Service. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Both vehicles were totaled and were towed from the scene.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments