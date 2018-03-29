Authorities search for escaped Sheridan County inmates

Sheridan County authorities say two inmates being lodged at the county jail in Rushville remain at large after they escaped about 10:00 p.m. Monday .

A release from County Attorney Jamian Simmons says 26-year old Hijinio Garnette of Gordon and 23-year old Esdon Haukass of Mission, SD, overpowered a jailer to reach the jail dispatch office where they climbed through a window and fled.

Simmons says the escape was apparently planned with a car waiting for the pair in the alley behind the jail. Witnesses reported seeing both Garnette and Haukass in the Rushville area around 2:30 a.m Tuesday.

Simmons says the pair may be responsible for the theft of a car in Rushville that was found later Tuesday morning in Rosebud, SD.

At the time of the escape, Garnette was awaiting sentencing on 2 convictions for failure to appear while Haukass was being held on a Grant County warrant for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Garnette is described as mixed Native American and Hispanic, 5-2, 140 pounds with short brown hair and a mustache. Haukass is Native American, 5-10, 150 with short black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, both were wearing jeans with one wearing a sweatshirt and the other a t-shirt.

Anyone seeing either Garnette or Haukass or having information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.