Inmate escapes from McCook work ethic camp

BY Kevin Mooney | August 24, 2018
Photo provided by Nebraska Department Department of Corrections

Authorities are looking for a man who escaped from the Work Ethic camp in McCook Thursday evening

Christian Reinke is described as a 20-year old white male, 5’10”, 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt and white shoes.

Reinke was sentenced to five to ten years on one count of burglary in Nuckolls County and zero to one year for theft by receiving $1,500 to $5,000 in Sarpy County. His tentative release date is December 18, 2022.  He is eligible for parole in 2019.

Anyone with information as to Reinke’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Work Ethic Camp is a minimum security facility. Inmates are able to work in the community with intermittent supervision.

