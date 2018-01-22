Inmate facing additional charges after punching corrections officer

An inmate at the Scotts Bluff County Jail is facing additional charges after assaulting a corrections officer Friday afternoon.

Court documents say 31 year old Orrey Pickering is accused of striking the corrections officer in the mouth when he refused orders to go back to his cell to lockdown. The documents say the officer had unsuccessfully tried to escort Pickering to his cell several times prior to the assault.

The documents say several officers were called to assist and Pickering continued to resist until he was over-powered and taken to the ground.

Pickering is facing additional felony charges of assault on a corrections officer, assault by a confined person and terroristic threats.