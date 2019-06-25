Inspections Ensure Fireworks Safety Code Compliance

The 10 day period to purchase and set off fireworks in Nebraska began this morning (Tue) with all fireworks retailers having undergone Fire Marshal inspections prior to being issued a permit.

Following the inspection at Bellino Fireworks on Avenue I, Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy told KNEB News the established codes are there to help keep everyone safe during fireworks season.

He says there have been several tragedies over the years that have led to the creation of some of these codes, such as not smoking within a certain distance of a fireworks stand or not discharging fireworks within 300 feet of a fireworks stand. Murphy says those exist for a reason, and they want to make sure that history is not repeated in a bad way with those.

Murphy says there are several different types of fireworks are not allowed in Nebraska, which is one of the things they look for in the inspection. Many items like Chinese lanterns bottle rockets, for example, are not allowed.

Murphy says aside from a few minor issues that may need to be corrected, there are generally few if any violations found among retailers that are back year after year.