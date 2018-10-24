Installation of new computer-aided dispatch system being completed

Officials with Scotts Bluff County public safety agencies are pleased with a new computer-aided dispatch system that has gone live this week.

Final installation of new Zuercher terminals have been taking place today (Wednesday) at the county Communications Center… as well as for city and county law enforcement, fire and ambulance services… and the county jail.

The new system allows centralized dispatch and records management, including the ability of supervisors to view maps visualizing the location of every active emergency response unit in the county.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says the system should also help patrol officers have more time to concentrate on public safety matters.

Spencer said, ” There’s a lot of times these guys are going call to call. And they’re working hard and they’ll get several reports behind. And so, they’re either on a call, or they’re at the station writing reports, or doing follow up investigations. So it’s just going to make us so much more efficient.”

Spencer tells KNEB News he expects some challenges with the new system, and it will be a while before the full potential will be realized. He says one example is that the system module allowing officers to print out e-citations won’t be implemented until next January.