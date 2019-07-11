Intersection Closures on US-26, Scottsbluff to Minatare

Weather permitting, road construction continues on US-26, from Scottsbluff to Minatare, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Over the next few weeks, Simon Contractors Inc. will be temporarily closing intersections during daytime hours to accommodate concrete pavement repairs.

Traffic will be maintained through the work zone with flaggers and a pilot vehicle. If not feasible, the intersection will be closed entirely to cross traffic. Only one intersection will be closed at a time.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes during these times and to drive cautiously in and near construction zones. Anticipated project completion of the $3.6 million project is fall 2019.

NDOT thanks the public for their patience during construction.