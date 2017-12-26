Investigation continues into Sidney derailment

A spokeswoman for Union Pacific Railroad says the railroad hopes to have an investigation on the Sidney derailment completed soon.

Kristen South, Director of media relations for the Union Pacific region that includes Nebraska and Wyoming, says traffic has returned to normal on both of the main Union Pacific tracks after cleanup from Sunday’s derailment west of Sidney.

South said they worked hard on cleaning up a blocked crossing and had it open within a couple hours and then cleaned up the rest of the area near the derailment quickly so traffic could resume Monday.

South says 22 cars derailed and no one was injured in the accident.