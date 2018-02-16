Investigators Seize 37 Pounds of Methamphetamine on I-80

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and partner agencies have seized 37 pounds of methamphetamine during an operation on Wednesday at the Alda exit on Interstate 80.

NSP and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force received information that a large shipment of drugs may be traveling through Nebraska. Investigators acted on the information, which led to the seizure. The methamphetamine carries an estimated street value of $829,000.

Javier Reynosa-Flores, 26, and Jorge Montellano, 27, both of Coachella, California, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Hall County Jail.

A third male suspect was questioned and released, but is considered a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing.