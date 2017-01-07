Iowa and Nebraska Senators re-introduce immigration proposal

Senators from Nebraska and Iowa have re-introduced a

bill that would require immigration officials to take into custody and hold anyone who had entered the country illegally and are charged with a crime resulting in injury or death of another person.

Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Deb Fisher and Ben Sasse of Nebraska introduced last June Sarah’s Law but it failed to advance.

The bill was introduced to honor Sarah Root, an Iowan killed nearly one year ago by a drunken driver in the country illegally.

Fischer said, “Almost one year after Sarah’s tragic death, our prayers are with the Root family. We’re continuing our efforts to address the failed policies that allowed Sarah’s killer to escape. Through Sarah’s Law, Congress can help keep our families and our communities safe.” Fischer said.

Sasse said, “Mr. Mejia has been on ICE’s (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s) Most Wanted List for more than nine months — that’s time he should have been behind bars. Congress has an opportunity to make sure this never happens again. Sarah’s Law would make it absolutely clear that ICE must immediately detain any illegal alien who kills someone.

Edwin Mejia, who entered the country illegally and was driving drunk – three times over the legal limit – and drag racing, remains at large.