Iowa school administrator picked as next Goshen County Schools Superintendent

A school superintendent from Iowa will be the next administrative leader of Goshen County School District #1.

GCSD Board of Trustees Chair Katherine Patrick says Ryan Kramer, Superintendent of West Sioux Community Schools in Hawarden, Iowa has been selected to take over the post vacated by Jean Chrostoski at the beginning of the year.

Patrick tells KNEB News Kramer rose to the top of the list through his commitment to ensuring students have an educational environment conducive to learning. “Currently, the nation is becoming quite a bit more aware of the traumas students are experiencing inside and outside the classroom,” says Patrick. “Mr. Kramer’s emphasis on developing relationships and trust between all members of the education community really spoke to that, and that was an outlook we wanted to have on board with us.”

Kramer’s current contract in Iowa expires at the end of June, after which he will take over the Superintendent’s duties for the Torrington-based school district.

Patrick says the new post will bring Kramer back closer to home, as he’s is a Rapid City, South Dakota native who had his first teaching job at a Colorado elementary school.