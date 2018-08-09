Iowa Woman Apprehended After Stealing Unmarked NSP Vehicle

A 24 year old Iowa woman was arrested following a pursuit on I-80 We

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Patrol, the incident began at around 3:30 p.m. when a Patrol investigator responded to a crash near mile marker 284, after a blue Pontiac G6 ran into the rear of a semi.

The investigator, driving an unmarked NSP vehicle, arrived on scene quickly and began checking for injuries.

At that point an occupant from the Pontiac stole the investigator’s vehicle and took off westbound.

Troopers in marked NSP units arriving on the scene to assist with the crash pursued the stolen vehicle as it continued at a high rate of speed, and spike strips were utilized multiple times during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the north ditch 29 miles west of the original crash and the female driver was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

The driver, identified as Toni White of Chariton, Iowa is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, felony flight to avoid arrest, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Other charges may be added pending results of the initial crash investigation.