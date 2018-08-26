Irrigation season to end first week of September

Irrigation districts for the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming will be shutting down service to irrigators the first week in September.

The Gering/Ft.Laramie and Goshen Districts will have water out of the system at the Whalen Diversion Dam starting Sept. 4.

The Pathfinder Irrigation District will begin shutting down the Interstate Canal system on Sept. 8, and flows into the canal will terminate on Sept. 9.

“We want to remind them (farmers) to have all their pipes flushed, before Sept. 7, when the water will be completely down,” said Rick Preston, general manager at the Gering/Ft. Laramie District.

For Pathfinder irrigators deliveries from the main canal will terminate as canal levels drop between Sept. 9-10.

“The flows in the High Line, Low Line and Supply Canals will be shut down on the afternoon of Sept. 9, deliveries from these canals will terminate as the water levels in the canals drop,” said Dennis Strauch, general manager at the Pathfinder Irrigation District.

The Districts would like to thank its water users for their efforts to conserve water this year.

With timely rains and good management by the Districts and the irrigators, the water supply carry-over for next year looks good.

“Carryover should be slightly lower than average for the end of irrigation season,” Strauch said. “But hopefully the snow-pack will be better this year to make for a full irrigation supply for 2019.