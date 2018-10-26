Is Wyoming in good shape? Senate candidates disagree

Senator John Barrasso and political opponent Gary Trauner

disagree whether Wyoming’s economy is in good shape.

Barrasso said in a debate Thursday optimism is high as he travels around Wyoming. He says people are confident and things are looking up.

Trauner says Barrasso must be traveling in some other state. Trauner says some places in Wyoming are thriving but others are not, and many workers are going a long time without a pay increase.

Barrasso says recent tax cuts are putting money in taxpayers’ pockets and boosting the economy. Trauner says the tax cuts are irresponsibly adding to the federal deficit.

Barrasso is a Republican orthopedic surgeon from Casper seeking a second full term. Trauner is a Democratic businessman from Jackson who ran for U.S. House in 2006 and 2008.