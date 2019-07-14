It’s time to “Stuff the Bus” for United Way of Western Nebraska

United Way of Western Nebraska invites area residents to participate in the annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive which helps children in need get the necessary supplies to proudly start and succeed in school.

United Way believes that advancing the common good means creating opportunities for a better life for all, and that begins with preparing children to succeed in school. United Way will be collecting new school supplies which will be delivered to eight area school districts (Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Minatare, Bayard, Bridgeport, Banner County) and CAPWN. The supplies will then be distributed to students requesting assistance, while supplies last. Families needing help with school supplies for their children are encouraged to contact the counselors or principals of their children’s schools.

People are welcome to drop new school supplies off at the United Way office by August 2nd.

Monetary donations are welcome and will be used to purchase additional supplies. These can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office, 1517 Broadway Suite #106, Scottsbluff NE 69361, or visit unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com and click on the red donate button to make a donation using a credit or debit card.

For more information call United Way 308-635-2522.