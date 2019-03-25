Jail phone call leads to felony charges for Scottsbluff man

A Scottsbluff man who was arrested for driving under suspension earlier this month is now facing two additional felony charges.

29-year-old John Dunn was arrested on March 19th for driving under suspension. His passenger was arrested for having brass knuckles, a marijuana pipe, and a meth pipe.

During a March 20th jail call, Dunn asked the woman on the other line what charges his passenger was facing. He then said he wasn’t going to let her go down for him because he made her hold the items.

Authorities checked Dunn’s record and found he was convicted of a felony back in 2017. Police subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest for new charges of: Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person and Possession of Methamphetamine.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance on his latest charges on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.