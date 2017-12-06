Jail renovation and addition in beginning stages

Contractors on the Scotts Bluff County jail renovation and addition have faced perfect and also bone-chilling weather during the beginning stages of the over $4 million project.

FCI Construction Project Manager Dusty Nash says they remain on schedule and he anticipates the structural walls on the medical addition, the new outdoor construction on the project, should be complete by the middle of this month. The area should be partially enclosed by late January, with a rubber roof scheduled to be in place in February.

Nash says even when the weather is bad, temporary tents allow work to be done . Nash emphasized ,”We don’t shut down for winter.”

Nash says all but a couple subcontractors on the project are local.