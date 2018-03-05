class="post-template-default single single-post postid-295031 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Japanese Consul-General to visit Scottsbluff March 24th

BY Kevin Mooney | March 5, 2018
The Honorable Naoki Ito, Consul-General from the Japanese Consulate in Chicago, will visit the Scottsbluff/Gering area on Saturday, March 24, 2018. He will learn about the North Platte Valley and the Japanese immigrants who settled in western Nebraska. Consul General Ito and his delegation will meet Japanese Americans from the Nebraska panhandle and visit several historical sites including Japanese hall in Scottsbluff.

The public is cordially invited to visit The Legacy of the Plains Museum for a special exhibit of Japanese and Japanese American History in Nebraska. The exhibit, which will include historical photos and items with an emphasis on western Nebraska, will be on display in the main foyer on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 1:30 p.m., to 5:00 p.m.

