Jay Bellar Hired as Next NSAA Executive Director

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has hired Jay Bellar, Superintendent of Schools at Battle Creek, as the next NSAA Executive Director.

As Executive Director of the NSAA, Bellar will be responsible for the overall administration of NSAA programs and coordination of the NSAA staff, budgeting, and finance for the association, interpretations of the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws, eligibility and hardship rulings and NSAA championship contracts.

Mr. Bellar has an extensive background in education and extracurricular activities, having served as a teacher, coach, principal and activities director before becoming Superintendent of Schools at Battle Creek, where he has served since 1998. Bellar also currently serves as the NSAA District III representative on the NSAA Board of Directors, a position he has held since 2007.

Mr. Bellar holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Kearney State and a Specialist Certificate in Educational Administration from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.“ The Board had a number of excellent candidates for this position, making the Board’s task most difficult,” said current NSAA Executive Director, Dr. Jim Tenopir. Mr. Bellar has exhibited great understanding of the issues involved in sports and performing arts. I believe that Jay will provide sound leadership to this statewide activities organization going forward.”

Mr. Bellar will begin his duties as NSAA Executive Director on July 1, 2018.