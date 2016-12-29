Jay Muller promoted to Morrill Police Chief

The village of Morrill has a very familiar person as their new Police Chief.

Village Clerk Janine Schmidt told KNEB News the Morrill city council promoted Sergeant Jay Muller to Police Chief after interviewing four finalists for the vacant position December 21st. Seth Gott was promoted to Sergeant.

Muller has been with the Morrill Police department since June of 2005 and succeeds Josh Catlin, who resigned on September 7th after two and a half years with the department, a little less than a year as Chief.