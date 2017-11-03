Jenson: Reported sighting of pursuit suspect turns out to be false

Cheyenne County Sheriff John Jensen says a person reported as pursuit suspect Elijah Dunning is not the suspect, and Dunning is still on the loose.

Jenson says the person was located in Kimball by the Nebraska State Patrol and identified as someone other than Dunning, although he did have similarities with the suspect regarding size and stature.

Jenson says they have received a number of tips and are following up on everything they get.

The 21 year old Dunning, from Colorado, is considered armed and dangerous after eluding authorities in a stolen pickup.

Dunning is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Elijah Dunning, or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him. Immediately call the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E Headquarters at (308) 632-1211 or the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 254-2922.

Precautionary steps were taken by Potter-Dix school officials this afternoon when they received word from Jenson’s office that Dunning might be in the area

Superintendent Mike Williams says students who normally walk home are being held at school until parents pick them up. High school students with cars were told to drive straight home by themselves . Williams says all bus routes will run normally.