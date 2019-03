For this week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week, we had to make our first trek of the school year to Lincoln Heights Elementary in Scottsbluff.

Kindergartner Jermichael McMurtry was called front and center during the all school assembly, and was recognized for his accolades.

Watch his segment now… and you can nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week click HERE .