Jetliner lands in Lincoln so passenger can get medical help

Authorities say a Cleveland-bound United Airlines flight was diverted to Lincoln Airport so a passenger with heart issues could be taken to a hospital.

The Boeing 737 landed a little after 5:45 p.m. Monday. The plane was on the ground for about an hour as the woman was taken off.

Lincoln Airport Executive Director Dave Haring says the jet was refueled before departing, and its oxygen supply was topped off to replace the oxygen given the woman as doctors among the other passengers attended to her.

The flight had originated in San Francisco.