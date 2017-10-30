Jill Allen leaving Volunteer Center for new position

The popular Director of the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center for the past ten years is leaving to be the Northfield Retirement Communities Marketing Manager.

Jill Allen says it was a tough decision because of relationships with the Board, clients, and volunteers. But Allen says the Northfield position offered an exciting change with an opportunity for benefits . Allen says she is looking forward to working with the Board and the residents.

Allen will market the Northfield properties, oversee the advertising and has some fun plans for the residents. Allen will start with Northfield November 27th