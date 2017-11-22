Jingle Jog early registration ends today

The deadline for early registration for the third annual Jingle Jog December 2nd, sponsored by the Scottsbluff YMCA and the city of Scottsbluff, is the end of the day today.

The Jingle Jog is a 5k fun, non-competitive walk or run event for all ages with treat stations throughout the event. The YMCA’s Triniti Burgner says there are benefits to early registration, including a $10 reduction in the fee, and a guarantee you will get a T-shirt and a gift bag.

Register early online at ymcaofscottsbluff.org or stop by the YMCA or First State Bank. If you bring an unwrapped toy with you to First State Bank, you will get an additional $10 off.

The run/walk begins at 3 pm at First State Bank in Scottsbluff, travel east on 20th Street around the Monument Mall and travel downtown to the 18th Street Plaza. Once downtown the joggers can get pictures taken with reindeer and complete their Christmas shopping