Jobs, Parks, 10th street discussed at Gering comp plan open house

An estimated 50 people attended an open house Tuesday designed to give Gering residents an opportunity to provide input on updating the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning code.

City planner Annie Folck says residents continue to say retaining the local work force and business and finding new economic development is a top priority. But she told KNEB News there were other issues such as maintaining the city parks system and beautifying 10th Street while retaining the industrial corridor’s businesses that were discussed as well.

Folck encourages residents unable to attend Tuesday night to fill out a community survey over the next week at plangering.org.

All the responses will be gathered and the consultants Ayres Associates and DPlanitt will come back with some ideas to address the issues and recommend the best areas that should be zoned for growth.