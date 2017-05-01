Johns: Jail renovations have to be done “the right way”

Former Scottsbluff County Corrections Director Ron Johns says he supports the county adding beds to the jail, but as a member of the State Jail Standards Board “they have to do it the right way.”

Johns responded Monday to a request by the county for the State Obudsman to investigate a potential conflict of interest if Johns is considering items brought to the Board regarding the local jail, including state standards required on the new addition. Scottsbluff attorney Phil Kelly, who is representing the county, says they asked Johns in September to recuse himself from considering local matters, but he declined, and he has voted three times since on items regarding the local jail.

Johns says he doesn’t see any conflict since he is a FORMER director. Johns said the county had not submitted the necessary paperwork and specifications to get his approval on recent votes the Jail Standards board made regarding the proposed jail renovations. Johns, who retired last spring, told KNEB News, “I want it to be the best jail it can be, people safe. The county just needs to meet the standards step by step like everyone else.”

Johns said during the last vote, the board was unanimous the county needed to do more to meet the necessary standards.