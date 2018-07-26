Johnson says Shreveport trip has prepared her for Nationals

Balloonmeister Colleen Johnson is back from a week in Shreveport, Louisiana, where she viewed this year’s National Hot Air Balloon races in anticipation of Scottsbluff and Mitchell hosting them the following three years.

Johnson said. “it was an amazing experience and definitely helped us prepare for the up[coming event, including this year for competition and the following three years. It is so amazing watching balloons trying to bump each other out of the sky trying to get a target. It is super fun and I thing everybody will enjoy the competition aspect of ballooning.”

Johnson says she still needs volunteers this year, especially on Friday and in particular as part of the crews to get the balloons in the air. Thirty balloonists are expected this year on August 17th and 18th, and as many as 75 to 80 will be here next year, when 225 volunteers will be needed to help with the festivities. Johnson spoke to the Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club Thursday.