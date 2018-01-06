Jolliffe Funeral Home changes ownership

A local employee of the Jolliffe Funeral home has closed on the purchase of the funeral home from long-time owner Tom Parks, effective at the beginning of this year.

Cody Bridgman, who has worked at the funeral home for ten years, is the new owner. The funeral home will now be known as the Bridgman Funeral Home in both Bridgeport and Scottsbluff. The Mitchell location will still be known as Jones Mortuary.

It will be the first time in over 55 years the Jolliffe name has not been associated with the funeral home. Parks says he will slow down a little now that he is not the owner, but will still be employed full-time and be at the office every day. Parks said, “the staff is the same, the service is the same, we just changed owners.”

Bridgman says it took about a year for the deal to be finalized after Parks approached him about the purchase. Bridgman says he is excited to have the opportunity to own his own business, adding he is”honored to carry forward the legacy of the Jolliffe Funeral Home.”

Bridgman, a licensed funeral director in Nebraska for 15 years, emphasized the funeral home is still the only locally owned funeral home in the area.