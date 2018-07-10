class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322438 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Judge acquits superintendent accused of assaulting student

BY Associated Press | July 10, 2018
A western Nebraska judge has acquitted a school superintendent accused of assaulting an 8-year-old student.

Judge Randin Roland filed a verdict of not guilty last week for Garden County Schools Superintendent Paula Sissel, who’d been charged with misdemeanor assault in Garden County.

He’d considered testimony and evidence from a nonjury trial last month in Oshkosh.

A video of the Nov. 13 incident shows Sissel pulling the girl down a hallway before the girl’s placed in what was referred to as a “chill out room.”

It’s alleged the girl suffered a rug burn.

Sissel acknowledged pulling the girl, in part to protect a physical therapist who was trying to deal with the girl’s outburst.

The girl’s mother says the girl is possibly autistic and functions at the level of a 3- or 4-year-old.

