Judge approves bond reduction for ex-golf coach charged with sexual assault

A Scotts Bluff County District Judge has granted a motion to lower the bond for the former Scottsbluff golf coach accused of sexually assaulting two separate girls from the golf team.

On Tuesday morning, Judge Randy Lippstreu lowered Mike Klein’s attorney’s request to reduce the $1 million cash bond to $300,000 at 10%.

Lippstreu also said on Tuesday that Klein is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victims or any of the witnesses for the case.

Klein is charged with 20 sexual assault charges stemming from a four-month long investigation by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 20th, and the trial is set to begin in the jury term that begins May 1st.