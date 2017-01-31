Judge denies lowering bond for Ex-Golf Coach

Former Scottsbluff Golf Coach Mike Klein was back in court on Tuesday morning for his Preliminary Hearing on 20 charges- including 15 felonies- following a nearly four month long sexual assault investigation involving two members of the Bearcat golf teams.

Klein was advised by his attorney Tyler Petitt to waive his preliminary hearing, and did have his case bound up to Scotts Bluff County District Court. He will make his first District Court appearance on Friday.

Petitt also requested that Klein’s $1 million cash bond be lowered, which Petitt said was one of the highest he’s ever seen. He noted that Klein’s previous charges only include traffic violations, and that all of his family is here in the Valley and wouldn’t leave the area.

County Attorney Dave Eubanks did not object to Klein’s bond being lowered, but requested the minimum amount to be $300,000 at 10%.

However Judge Kris Mickey, who set the original bond, said he was mindful of the issues at hand; but just the mere passage of time since Klein’s arrest has not changed is opinion on the bond amount and kept it a $1 million cash.

If convicted on all 20 charges, Klein would be facing up to 525 years in prison.

Klein will be back on court on February 3rd at 1 p.m. to face charges of: 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor, 1st Degree Sexual Assault (Without consent or on an incompetent), and 2nd Degree Sexual Assault (Injury).

It is unknown the status of the five counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault (Without consent or on an incompetent), which are Class 1 Misdemeanors.

Klein was officially dismissed from the school district’s employment December 22nd following his suspension in late September.