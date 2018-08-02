class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326869 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Judge found dead in Omaha courthouse; no crime suspected

BY Associated Press | August 2, 2018
Hon. W. Mark Ashford (Courtesy supremecourt.nebraska.gov)

A judge has been found dead in the Douglas County Courthouse in downtown Omaha.

Authorities say another judge found the body of District Judge Mark Ashford in his chambers around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation found no signs that any crime was involved.

Judge Ashford’s brother- former Congressman Brad Ashford- says the 66-year-old judge has had heart problems but had been doing better in recent years. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Judge Peter Bataillon was a close friend and told the Omaha World-Herald Mark Ashford “had a great demeanor in and out of court. He always wanted to make sure he did the right thing.”

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
