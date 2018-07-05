Judge Harford recuses himself in Sheridan County Deputy’s case

A Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputy is waiting for the setting of a preliminary hearing date after making his first appearance today in Sheridan County Court on two felony charges.

Deputy Chris Henry has been charged with intentional child abuse and felony strangulation from an incident June 12th. During the court hearing today Judge Russell Harford recused himself and Judge Kris Mickey will work with counsel to set a date for when he will hear the preliminary hearing.

The complaint says the 39 year old Henry knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be cruelly punished. The complaint also says he knowingly or intentionally impeded the normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat of the minor. The victim was taken to a local hospital and appears to be in good health. No details on the incident have been included in court documents but Henry could get up to six years in prison if convicted on both charges.

Henry is free on 10% of $10,000 cash bond.

Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner is handling the prosecution while Deputy Public Defender Jerrod Jaeger is representing Henry.