Judge Kris Mickey elected to President of Nebraska County Judges’ Association

Scotts Bluff County Judge Kris Mickey will assume a new leadership role, after getting elected as President of the Nebraska County Judges’ Association.

Judge Mickey had previously served as Vice President for the Association, and his term will run through October, 2018.

He has served as a 12th Judicial District judge since 2010, and prior to his judgeship he worked as an attorney in Scottsbluff.

During the annual meeting in Papillion, Kearney County District Court Judge Terri S. Harder was named president of the Nebraska District Judges’ Association, and Sarpy County Juvenile Court Judge Robert O’Neal was named president of the Nebraska Separate Juvenile Judges’ Association.