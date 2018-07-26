Judge Mickey receives lower retention rating from region’s attorneys

A majority of the attorneys appearing before Scotts Bluff County Court Judge Kris Mickey say he should be retained. But the 61.5% retention rating he received in the annual Nebraska State Bar performance evaluation was the second lowest among all the state’s county judges.

All the other county and district judges in the 12th judicial District that covers the panhandle received retention scores from 85 to 100%. But Judge Mickey had only satisfactory scores in several areas that had 38.5% of the attorneys voting no on his retention.

The attorneys gave Mickey on average lower, but again satisfactory scores, in areas of impartiality, fairness, efficiency in scheduling, and appropriate communication, which involves absence of undue personal observations or criticism of litigants and lawyers from the bench or in written opinions. Mickey received good scores in attentiveness, legal analysis and punctuality.