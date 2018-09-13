Judge to Nebraska: Keep juvenile sex offenders off registry

A federal judge has told Nebraska to keep juvenile sex offenders off the state sex offender registry if they weren’t tried as adults.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Tuesday’s decision by U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf gives a temporary reprieve to dozens of people who received letters from the Nebraska State Patrol telling them they must register as sex offenders.

The letters cited a recent Nebraska Supreme Court decision.

A year ago the same people were told that an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision meant they no longer had to register because of their convictions as juveniles.

Kopf said in his order that the people need not register while he is

considering the apparent court disagreement. He intends to hold a hearing on the matter October 15.