Judicial Nominating Commission considers District Judge applicants

The Judicial Nominating Commission has completed a 90 minute public hearing this morning in Gering with the three candidates who applied for the 12th Judicial District Court Judge vacancy.

Scottsbluff attorneys Kyle Long and Andrea Miller and Lincoln lawyer Lea A. Wroblewski are the candidates for the empty position, created with the retirement of Judge Randy Lippstreu. Each applicant had ten minutes to speak to the commission, with Long giving part of his ten minutes to law partner Robert Pahlke to speak for him.

You can watch all three applicants testimony here:

The public was allowed to speak in favor or against any candidate. Two people spoke for Long’s nomination and two against. No one spoke either for or against Miller and Wroblewski.

Commission member Stacy Bach questioned the candidates about the use of technology and electronic communications as judge. Commission member Maren Chaloupka also had questions, asking the candidates about wrongful conviction lawsuits and alternatives to incarceration in rehabilitating criminal defendants.

Supreme Court Justice William Cassel presided over the hearing. The Commission is expected to submit at least two nominees to Governor Ricketts for his consideration.