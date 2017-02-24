Julie Marshall new Regional West Foundation Director

Regional West Health Services announced Friday that Julie Marshall of Scottsbluff has accepted the position of Regional West Foundation Director. Marshall will succeed current Foundation Director, Shelley Knutson who will retire at the end of April.
Marshall previously worked as the Membership and Marketing Director of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation and had previous positions with Hometown Family Radio, Tracy Broadcasting Corp., and other organizations in Scottsbluff.
Marshall’s community involvement includes being a Regional West Health Services board member and an active participant on two committees while serving in that position. She also had leadership roles with the Scottsbluff/Gering Rotary Club, and St. Agnes Church finance committee, as well as many others.
Julie will begin her new role at Regional West Foundation on April 17.
John Mentgen, Regional West Health Services President and CEO, also extended the hospital and Foundation’s appreciation to Knutson for all of her work and leadership while working as Foundation Director.