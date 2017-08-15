July state revenue projections down again

More bad news on the state’s economy Tuesday as the state general fund tax receipts were $7.6 million short of projections in July, or 2.8%.

Upon receiving the news, Governor Pete Ricketts said “We are successfully working to manage the budget and constrain spending in light of ongoing revenue shortfalls. My team and I continue to closely monitor tax receipts to protect Nebraska taxpayers.”

Revenues have lagged projections for months now, even as the state has experienced downward revisions of the certified forecasts over the last two years.