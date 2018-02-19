Junior High bands compete in music contest

Instrumental music students from Alliance Jr. High, Bluffs Middle School, and Gering Jr. High participated in the 14th Annual Western Nebraska Middle-Level Music Contest on Saturday, February 17.
In this type of contest, players are judged on several criteria: Articulation, Balance/Blend, Dynamics, Interpretation/Style, Intonation, Literature, Note Accuracy, Phrasing, Posture, Rhythm, Technique, Tempo, and Tone Quality as well as Appearance, Behavior, and Stage Presence.
The judges use the following scale:
- Division I – SUPERIOR
- Division II – EXCELLENT
- Division III – GOOD
The Final Results for the
2018 Western Nebraska Middle-Level Music Contest
were as follows:
Alliance Middle School (Alliance, NE)
Director: Laura Mangas
Solo & Small Ensemble Ratings:
13 – SUPERIOR Ratings 8 – EXCELLENT Ratings
7th Grade Concert Band – EXCELLENT Rating
Bluffs Middle School Band (Scottsbluff, NE)
Director: Michael A. Koch
Solo/Small Ensemble Ratings:
64 – SUPERIOR Ratings 20 – EXCELLENT Ratings
6th Grade Concert Band – SUPERIOR Rating
7th Grade Concert Band – SUPERIOR Rating
8th Grade Concert Band – SUPERIOR Rating
Bluffs Middle School Orchestra (Scottsbluff, NE)
Director: Ashley Hillman
Solo & Small Ensemble Ratings:
9 – SUPERIOR Ratings 4 – EXCELLENT Ratings
6th Grade Orchestra – SUPERIOR Rating
7th Grade Orchestra – EXCELLENT Rating
8th Grade Orchestra – EXCELLENT Rating
7th & 8th Grade Combined Orchestra – SUPERIOR Rating
Gering Junior High (Gering, NE)
Director: Natalie Prokop
Solo & Small Ensemble Ratings
15 – SUPERIOR Ratings 7 – EXCELLENT Rating
7th Grade Concert Band – EXCELLENT Rating
8th Grade Concert Band – EXCELLENT Rating
7-9 Grade Jazz Band – EXCELLENT Rating