class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291869 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Junior High bands compete in music contest

BY Kevin Mooney | February 19, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Junior High bands compete in music contest

Instrumental music students from Alliance Jr. High, Bluffs Middle School, and Gering Jr. High participated in the 14th Annual Western Nebraska Middle-Level Music Contest on Saturday, February 17.

In this type of contest, players are judged on several criteria: Articulation, Balance/Blend, Dynamics, Interpretation/Style, Intonation, Literature, Note Accuracy, Phrasing, Posture, Rhythm, Technique, Tempo, and Tone Quality as well as Appearance, Behavior, and Stage Presence.

The judges use the following scale:

  • Division I – SUPERIOR
  • Division II – EXCELLENT
  • Division III – GOOD

 

The Final Results for the 

2018 Western Nebraska Middle-Level Music Contest 

were as follows:

Alliance Middle School (Alliance, NE)

Director:  Laura Mangas

    Solo & Small Ensemble Ratings: 

        13 – SUPERIOR Ratings        8 – EXCELLENT Ratings

    7th Grade Concert Band – EXCELLENT Rating

    

Bluffs Middle School Band (Scottsbluff, NE)

Director: Michael A. Koch

    Solo/Small Ensemble Ratings:

        64 – SUPERIOR Ratings        20 – EXCELLENT Ratings

     6th Grade Concert Band – SUPERIOR Rating

    7th Grade Concert Band – SUPERIOR Rating

    8th Grade Concert Band – SUPERIOR Rating

Bluffs Middle School Orchestra (Scottsbluff, NE)

Director: Ashley Hillman

    Solo & Small Ensemble Ratings:

        9 – SUPERIOR Ratings        4 – EXCELLENT Ratings

    6th Grade Orchestra – SUPERIOR Rating

   7th Grade Orchestra – EXCELLENT Rating

   8th Grade Orchestra – EXCELLENT Rating

   7th & 8th Grade Combined Orchestra – SUPERIOR Rating

Gering Junior High (Gering, NE)

Director: Natalie Prokop

  

    Solo & Small Ensemble Ratings

        15 – SUPERIOR Ratings        7 – EXCELLENT Rating

    7th Grade Concert Band – EXCELLENT Rating

   8th Grade Concert Band – EXCELLENT Rating

   7-9 Grade Jazz Band – EXCELLENT Rating

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments